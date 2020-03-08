Inter Miami

Inter Miami Gets First Goal, Drops Match With DC United

Rodolfo Pizarro opened a 1-0 lead for Inter Miami in the second minute on a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box

Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 07: Rodolfo Pizarro #10 of Inter Miami looks to pass Julian Gressel #31 of D.C. United during the second half at Audi Field on March 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Frederic Brillant and Yamil Asad each scored and DC United edged Inter Miami 2-1 Saturday.

Rodolfo Pizarro opened a 1-0 lead for Inter Miami (0-2-0) in the second minute on a shot 12 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Lewis Morgan. Asad tied the game for DC United (1-1-0) on a penalty shot in the 59th minute.

Brillant sealed the victory for DC United in the 61st minute with a shot 17 yards out from the left side of the penalty box.

Bill Hamid recorded three saves for DC United. Luis Robles had four saves for Inter Miami in the loss.

Both teams next play Saturday. DC United visits Cincinnati and Inter Miami hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Inter Miami
