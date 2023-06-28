Inter Miami make a managerial splash and reunite Leo Messi with former coach Gerardo ‘Tata' Martino

Inter Miami announced on Wednesday the managerial signing of former Barcelona and Mexico National Team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino as the new head coach of the team, the team announced in a press release.

Martino is a highly respected figure in the soccer world having won numerous titles with the likes of Barcelona, Argentina National Team, and Atlanta United.

"We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we're optmistic about what we can accomplish together," said Jorge Mas, co-owner of the franchise in the press release.

“We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together. Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to… pic.twitter.com/KkBrgoq0pZ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 28, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Martino brings a wealth of experience and success to the team as he's got history of bringing silverware to his teams, including the MLS Cup with Atlanta United, a Supercopa de España with Barcelona, he's reached two CONCACAF Gold Cup finals - winning one- and also reached three Copa America finals between his stints with Paraguay and the Argentina national teams.

"I’m very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things,” said incoming Inter Miami CF head coach Martino. “The Club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there," Martino said in the press release.

Currently, Inter Miami find themselves dead last in the Eastern Conference and face Austin FC on Saturday.