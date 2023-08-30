Inter Miami presented with the key to the city of Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis presented the key to the city Wednesday to Inter Miami, alongside superstar Lionel Messi and owner Jorge Mas, to honor the contributions the team has made to the city.

The key was presented before Mas and other team officials before Inter Miami's match against Nashville SC at DRV PNK Stadium. After presenting the key, Trantalis made his way over to Messi to greet him and shake his hand.

“Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF’s contribution to our great City will make a significant impact on our neighbors, businesses and economy," Trantalis said in a news release prior to the event. "We are already experiencing the dynamic and positive outcomes and are so proud to be the team’s host city at DRV PNK Stadium where locals and visitors can come experience the beauty and diversity of Fort Lauderdale."