Inter Miami Scores 4 in 2nd Half, Routs FC Cincinnati 5-1

Gonzalo Higuaín scored the first of four second-half goals and Inter Miami kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Miami (11-15-5) has won two in a row after a six-game losing streak and swept three matches against Cincinnati (4-19-8) this season.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

It was also Miami's largest margin of victory while Cincinnati extended its club-record losing streak to nine games.

Higuaín scored on a header in the 53rd minute. Indiana Vassilev, Lewis Morgan, and Julián Carranza then added goals within a 16-minute span.

Federico Higuain’s header goal on a cross from Rodolfo Pizarro opened the scoring in the sixth minute for Miami.

Brandon Vázquez scored on a header from close range in the 21st minute for Cincinnati.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports