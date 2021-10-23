Sports

Inter Miami

Inter Miami Scores 4 in 2nd Half, Routs FC Cincinnati 5-1

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Gonzalo Higuaín scored the first of four second-half goals and Inter Miami kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Miami (11-15-5) has won two in a row after a six-game losing streak and swept three matches against Cincinnati (4-19-8) this season.

It was also Miami's largest margin of victory while Cincinnati extended its club-record losing streak to nine games.

Higuaín scored on a header in the 53rd minute. Indiana Vassilev, Lewis Morgan, and Julián Carranza then added goals within a 16-minute span.

Federico Higuain’s header goal on a cross from Rodolfo Pizarro opened the scoring in the sixth minute for Miami.

Brandon Vázquez scored on a header from close range in the 21st minute for Cincinnati.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Inter MiamiMLSfc cincinnati
