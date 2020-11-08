MLS

Inter Miami Seals MLS Playoff Bid, Beats FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami (7-13-3) earned the No. 10 seed in the MLS Eastern Conference playoffs

Mikey Ambrose and Leandro González Pirez scored four minutes apart and Inter Miami clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 over FC Cincinnati on Sunday.

Inter Miami (7-13-3) earned the No. 10 seed in the MLS Eastern Conference playoffs. It entered the day with a two-game losing streak.

Cincinnati (4-15-4) entered the match as the only team in the East to have been eliminated from the postseason.

Mikey Ambrose gathered an FC Cincinnati clearing attempt and found the back right corner of the net to put Inter Miami ahead 1-0 at the 19th minute.

At the 23rd, González Pirez scored on a header off a corner kick from Lewis Morgan.

Joseph-Claude Gyau scored at the 66th minute for FC Cincinnati.

