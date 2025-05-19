Luis Muriel, Marco Pašalić each score goal to help Orlando beat Miami 3-0

Luis Muriel scored a goal just before halftime, Marco Pašalić added a goal early in the second half and Orlando City beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Sunday night in the Florida Derby to extend its unbeaten streak to 11 consecutive games.

Orlando City (6-2-6) has not lost since it dropped a 2-1 decision to New York City FC on March 8.

Pedro Gallese finished with four saves for his sixth shutout of the season and had the second assist of his five-plus year career in MLS.

Luis Muriel opened the scoring in the 43rd minute. Gallese played a perfectly-placed ball ahead from the edge of Orlando’s penalty area to a streaking Muriel, who slipped behind the defense, in the attacking third before his rolling finish from the right-center of the area made it 1-0 at halftime.

Pašalić scored on a first-touch shot from near the penalty spot to give Orlando a 2-0 lead in the 53rd.

Dagur Thorhallsson capped the scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time, putting away a cross from Duncan McGuire with a one-touch shot from point-blank range.

Oscar Ustari had five saves for for Miami (6-5-2). Luis Suárez returned from a two-game absence (personal reasons).

Miami had 62% possession and outshot Orlando 21-16.