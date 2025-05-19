Inter Miami

Luis Muriel, Marco Pašalić each score goal to help Orlando beat Miami 3-0

Orlando City (6-2-6) has not lost since it dropped a 2-1 decision to New York City FC on March 8.

By The Associated Press

Luis Muriel scored a goal just before halftime, Marco Pašalić added a goal early in the second half and Orlando City beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Sunday night in the Florida Derby to extend its unbeaten streak to 11 consecutive games.

Orlando City (6-2-6) has not lost since it dropped a 2-1 decision to New York City FC on March 8.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Pedro Gallese finished with four saves for his sixth shutout of the season and had the second assist of his five-plus year career in MLS.

Luis Muriel opened the scoring in the 43rd minute. Gallese played a perfectly-placed ball ahead from the edge of Orlando’s penalty area to a streaking Muriel, who slipped behind the defense, in the attacking third before his rolling finish from the right-center of the area made it 1-0 at halftime.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MAY 18: Luis Muriel #9 of Orlando City shoots during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium on May 18, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thorstenson - Orlando City/MLS via Getty Images)
Mark Thorstenson - Orlando City/MLS via Getty Images
Mark Thorstenson - Orlando City/MLS via Getty Images
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MAY 18: Luis Muriel #9 of Orlando City shoots during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium on May 18, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thorstenson - Orlando City/MLS via Getty Images)

Pašalić scored on a first-touch shot from near the penalty spot to give Orlando a 2-0 lead in the 53rd.

Dagur Thorhallsson capped the scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time, putting away a cross from Duncan McGuire with a one-touch shot from point-blank range.

Inter Miami

Lionel Messi May 13

Lionel Messi to reveal his favorite goal, turn it into art for charity

Inter Miami May 10

Inter Miami loses 4-1 to Minnesota, worst MLS loss with Lionel Messi

Oscar Ustari had five saves for for Miami (6-5-2). Luis Suárez returned from a two-game absence (personal reasons).

Miami had 62% possession and outshot Orlando 21-16.

This article tagged under:

Inter MiamiSoccerOrlandoMajor League Soccer
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us