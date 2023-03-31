‘It's Exciting': Fans Show up to Watch Miami Practice Ahead of Final Four

The Final Four is one day away.

Both the University of Miami and Florida Atlantic University are ready to shine bright and punch their ticket to the championship game.

Fans have come from all over the country to cheer on their teams.

Miami fans are taking over Houston. There were several inside the Adidas store at The Galleria customizing their gear with UM colors.

Matt Kleinfelter flew to Houston from Pennsylvania. Not only is he a Miami fan, one of his best friends is on the coaching staff.

"I'm a fan, I'm nervous, I can't even imagine my buddy Joe, it's exciting, we're looking forward to it,” Kleinfelter said.

The stage is set inside the NRG Stadium in Houston. NBC6 was there Friday as Miami practiced in front of hundreds of their fans. However, thousands of people will fill the stadium seats for the Final Four.

Miami's band and cheerleaders were also there to get everyone pumped.

Miami is once again the underdog Saturday. ESPN Analytics is giving them a 23% chance to win, while Florida Atlantic University has a 42% chance to come out on top.

But if there's one person who believes in the Canes, it's Lance Barry.

"A final four in Houston with the hurricanes is something I couldn't even fathom,” Barry said.

Barry graduated from UM in 2001. He flew down from Nashville and brought his two children with him.

"I made a promise to them during the Sweet 16 that if we made it to the Final Four, that we'd fly down here and here we are,” Barry said.

It’s a surreal moment for Barry, getting a chance to witness his alma mater make history with his kids by his side.

"I think there's kind of a new sheriff in town with the Hurricanes,” Barry said. "It was a football school when I was there. I'm hoping it still is. But we can be both. We can be a basketball school, too. It's unbelievable."