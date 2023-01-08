J.J. Watt Emotional After Rousing Ovation From 49ers Fans in Final NFL Game

Emotional Watt receives ovation from 49ers fans in final game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career.

Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played his final snap. Watt was met by thunderous applause as he walked towards the Cardinals sideline at the two-minute warning.

The moment clearly meant a lot to Watt and his family watching at Levi's Stadium.

The Faithful give JJ Watt a standing ovation 👏 pic.twitter.com/dKbPx7ETTG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 9, 2023

Watt, one of three NFL players to win the Defensive Player of the Year award three times, picked up two sacks in the 49ers' 38-17 win over the Cardinals. That boosts Watt's season total to 12.5 sacks -- his most since 2018 -- and ends his playing career with 114.5, which ranks 34th in NFL history.

JJ Watt comes up with a sack in his final game pic.twitter.com/xQ8rrOb7qE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 8, 2023

Watt announced his plans to retire at the end of the season on Dec. 27.

"I'd much rather go out playing good football knowing that I could still play and knowing that hopefully people remember me playing good football than to go limping out, being forced out, and knowing that I probably should've done it earlier," Watt told reporters Dec. 28.

By bringing down 49ers rookie Brock Purdy twice in his finale, Watt couldn't have gone out on a much better note.