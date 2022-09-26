Sports

Ja Morant, NFL Twitter React to 49ers-Broncos' Strange 11-10 Score

NFL fans were wishing Sunday night's final was Scorigami but oddly enough the 49ers-Broncos' ugly performance wasn't one for even the most strange football record books

By Tristi Rodriguez

Ja, NFL Twitter react to 49ers' bizarre 11-10 loss to Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sloppy. Ugly. Difficult to watch. 

And if words can’t describe the 49ers’ Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, perhaps numbers can. 

11-10.

That was the final score of what was supposed to be a Sunday Night Football showdown between familiar QBs in Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson-led teams -- but it was far from it

Just moments after NFL Twitter absolutely grilled Garoppolo for stepping out of the back of the end zone for a safety in true Dan Orlovsky fashion, social media had a field day with the end result. 

Turnovers, a safety, and going 1-for-10 on third down haunted San Francisco and made all the difference in an 11-10 game. 

The bizarre matchup was just the second in NFL history to result in an 11-10 score. The first one wasn’t too long ago, and it was equally as strange as this one. 

In 2008, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the San Diego Chargers, 11-10, but it was discovered after the game that the officials failed to give Pittsburgh a late defensive touchdown.

The score clearly should have been 17-10. 

RELATED: What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in ugly loss to Broncos

Another wild statistic? 

Out of all major professional sports teams to play a Sunday game in Denver, the 49ers and Broncos made it in the top four based on points scored. The other two are baseball teams.

The 49ers fell to 1-2 and will have some time to get right before a Monday Night Football NFC West clash against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

Hopefully, this one won't disappoint. 

