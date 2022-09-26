Ja, NFL Twitter react to 49ers' bizarre 11-10 loss to Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sloppy. Ugly. Difficult to watch.

And if words can’t describe the 49ers’ Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, perhaps numbers can.

11-10.

That was the final score of what was supposed to be a Sunday Night Football showdown between familiar QBs in Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson-led teams -- but it was far from it.

Just moments after NFL Twitter absolutely grilled Garoppolo for stepping out of the back of the end zone for a safety in true Dan Orlovsky fashion, social media had a field day with the end result.

11-10 is a crazyyyyy score lol — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 26, 2022

Greatest 11-10 game I’ve ever seen — Master (@MasterTes) September 26, 2022

11-10 is a perfect score for this brouhaha. All night, this has been more of a cornhole or bocce sort of affair. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) September 26, 2022

Turnovers, a safety, and going 1-for-10 on third down haunted San Francisco and made all the difference in an 11-10 game.

The bizarre matchup was just the second in NFL history to result in an 11-10 score. The first one wasn’t too long ago, and it was equally as strange as this one.

In 2008, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the San Diego Chargers, 11-10, but it was discovered after the game that the officials failed to give Pittsburgh a late defensive touchdown.

The score clearly should have been 17-10.

In that game, the officials erroneously failed to give Pittsburgh a late defensive TD by Troy Polamalu. It kept the Steelers from covering. https://t.co/tVtxpCUd2t — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 26, 2022

Here is video of the last play of the last 11-10 game, obviously should’ve been 17-10 https://t.co/k2EPtf82YY pic.twitter.com/qjEWje6XxX — Cameron Lopez (@Cam_Lopez8) September 26, 2022

Another wild statistic?

Out of all major professional sports teams to play a Sunday game in Denver, the 49ers and Broncos made it in the top four based on points scored. The other two are baseball teams.

The four major professional sports teams to play a game in Denver on Sunday, ordered by score:



13 - Padres

11 - Broncos

10 - 49ers

6 - Rockies pic.twitter.com/Ffa3GC86xE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 26, 2022

The 49ers fell to 1-2 and will have some time to get right before a Monday Night Football NFC West clash against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

Hopefully, this one won't disappoint.