Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce Will Make History When They Face at Super Bowl 2023

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are going where no pair of brothers -- not the Mannings, not the Barbers and not the Watts -- have gone before: The Super Bowl ... against each other.

In a league filled with fraternal matchups, the Kelces will make history as the first pair of brothers to play each other at Super Bowl LVII.

Travis, 33, is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite target. He was reported to be experiencing back issues ahead of the AFC Championship Game, but looked in full form as he recorded seven receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown, in addition to some memorable post-game celebrations.

While he and his older brother won't be on the field at the same time, he'll need that same competitive fire against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a center, Jason, 35, is charged with starting the Eagles' offense and protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Together, they've led the Eagles to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Their parents, Ed and Donna, have juggled the NFL playoffs for more than a decade now. Last year, Donna made headlines when she caught games in Tampa Bay and Kansas City on the same day.

She either decided cross-country travel wasn't in the cards for her or had full faith in her sons' ability to advance, but this year she decided to catch Kansas City in the divisional round and Philadelphia in the conference championship. That bet paid off as she's now got double the reason to travel to Arizona next month.

The brothers frequently shout each other out on social media and share a podcast, but make no mistake, there will be no preferential treatment come Feb. 12.