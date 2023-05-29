Sports

NBA

Jayson Tatum Dons Kevin Garnett ‘Anything Is Possible' Jacket Before Game 7 Vs. Heat

The Celtics might pull off on Monday what has never been done in NBA history

By Justin Leger

Tatum channels inner KG with jacket ahead of Game 7 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum took inspiration from Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett ahead of Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Miami Heat.

The C's star showed up to TD Garden wearing a jacket that featured Garnett and his famous "Anything is possible" quote. You can check it out below:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Garnett took notice and responded with a message for Tatum.

Of course, KG's "Anything is possible" moment came after the Celtics won the 2008 NBA championship, but Tatum and the C's still have a chance to make NBA history. No NBA team has ever come back from down 0-3 in a playoff series.

Sports

horse racing 1 hour ago

Horse Racing Authority Calls for Emergency Summit With Churchill Downs in Wake of 12 Deaths

Philadelphia 76ers 5 hours ago

Sixers to Hire Nick Nurse as New Head Coach

The 2022-23 Celtics will look to change that in front of a rowdy TD Garden crowd on Memorial Day. If they accomplish that feat, they will advance to the NBA Finals for the second consecutive year and take on the Denver Nuggets.

Tip-off for Celtics-Heat Game 7 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAMiami HeatBoston Celtics
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us