Rudy Gobert Stung in the Face by One of His Bees Ahead of Jazz-Mavs Game 6

Rudy Gobert stung in the face by one of his bees ahead of Game 6

Rudy Gobert is best known for his blocks.

But he couldn't swat away a bee in time before being stung in the face earlier this week.

The Utah Jazz All-Star center, who owns a beehive, was left with some swelling in his face after one of his bees stung him in the nose on Tuesday. Gobert posted a picture on his Instagram Story Thursday showing what he looked like post-sting:

Gobert told reporters he was stung while changing out the queen bee. He said it's the third time he's been stung.

The Jazz play their biggest game of the season Thursday night. Trailing the Dallas Mavericks 3-2 in their first-round series, Utah needs to win at home in Game 6 to keep its season alive.

But it doesn't sound like Gobert will land on the injury report with a bee-sting for the win-or-go-home matchup:

Rudy Gobert got stung on the nose by a bee from the hive he owns at his house. There’s some swelling, but he can see fine. “There were seven guys, and I was the only who came out,” he joked to open his media availability. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 28, 2022

And as for why the three-time Defensive Player of the Year owns a beehive? He listed off a few reasons:

Rudy Gobert on owning a beehive: "There’s a few things. It’s good for the environment, it’s good for the landscape, the flowers, the fruits. And I love honey, so I always wanted to have my own. It’s great. Sometimes there’s some casualties." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) April 28, 2022

Utah is actually known as the Beehive State. So should Gobert have a big Game 6, maybe he'll start being called the "Bee Man" instead of the Stifle Tower.