Jimmy Butler Becomes Miami Heat's Lone Selection for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The Miami Heat may have one of the best records in the Eastern Conference, but you wouldn't know that by selections to the NBA's All-Star Game.

Forward Jimmy Butler was selected Thursday as a reserve for the February 20th game in Cleveland. It is Butler's sixth All-Star Game selection.

Butler has played in just 33 games this season for the Heat due to injuries, but leads the team in points per game (21.8) while also averaging 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Miami entered Thursday with a 32-20 record and sits in second place in the East behind the Chicago Bulls.

