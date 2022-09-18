Joe Flacco, Jets overcome late 13-point deficit to stun Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s a New York miracle.

The New York Jets overcame a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes to stun the Cleveland Browns 31-30 at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

Cleveland took a 30-17 lead on running back Nick Chubb's 12-yard touchdown with 1:55 left in regulation.

But just when the game seemed out of reach, New York quickly struck back with a 66-yard connection between quarterback Joe Flacco and wide receiver Corey Davis.

Out of timeouts and just 1:22 on the clock, the Jets needed to recover an onside kick to stay alive -- and they did just that.

After the huge special teams play, the Jets' offense completed the comeback as Flacco hit first-round rookie wideout Garrett Wilson for a 15-yard game-tying score with 22 seconds left.

Greg Zuerlein then knocked through the extra point to give New York the lead.

Cleveland had a chance to get into field goal range for a potential winning kick, but quarterback Jacoby Brissett was picked off by safety Ashtyn Davis in the final 10 seconds.

Once on the verge of 0-2, the Jets left Cleveland with an improbable first win of 2022.

Flacco, who's filling in the for injured Zach Wilson, had a huge game, going 26 of 44 for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Garrett Wilson, meanwhile, found the end zone twice in an eight-catch, 102-yard outing.