Jokic's brothers create Twitter account, go after Marcus Morris Sr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There was brotherly basketball beef on Tuesday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

It all began Monday night when reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic retaliated against Markieff Morris late in the game between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. With the game just about wrapped up, Morris fouled Jokic at midcourt while Denver was taking the ball up. Jokic responded by slamming into Morris' back, snapping Morris' head back and sending him to the floor.

Both players were tossed from the game and the Nuggets came away with the win, but the dispute between the two teams was far from over. The Heat team attempted to get to the Nuggets following the game, as captured by photographer AAron Ontiveroz.

Without question the best sports photographer in the country is @aaronontiveroz at the @denverpost This photo of the Heat trying to get to the Nuggets in the hallway after the game is incredible! pic.twitter.com/XBAQPasypb — Brandt Tobler (@brandttobler) November 9, 2021

The squabble didn't even end in the building. Instead, it went online, and that's when it became about Dom Toretto's favorite word: family.

Markieff Morris' brother, Marcus Morris Sr., plays for the Los Angeles Clippers and quickly came to his brother's defense. While the Morris twins are in the NBA, it was Nikola Jokic's brothers who stole the spotlight on Twitter in the aftermath of the scuffle.

Jokic's family has been seen in the stands before, but who are the men behind the Jokic Brothers Twitter account? Here's a quick look at Nikola's siblings:

Who are the Jokic Brothers?

Nikola Jokic has two brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja. Strahinja is 13 years older than Nikola, while Nemanja is 11 years older than Nikola. Both of them are also towering and strong human beings like the Nuggets center.

Strahinja and Nemanja have been in the stands for previous Nuggets altercations and were even at Ball Arena on Monday night.

What is the Jokic Brothers' Twitter account?

Odell Beckham Sr. set a pretty high bar for family support on social media when he posted a lengthy clip showing his son, Odell Beckham Jr., open on the field without Baker Mayfield getting the ball to him.

The Jokic Brothers followed that up by creating a joint Twitter account just to go at Marcus Morris.

@MookMorris2 You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

I don’t believe…I know that! — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

The Twitter account has no avatar, no bio, no header and doesn't even have any regular tweets. The only three tweets are part of threads with Marcus Morris, two of which were plainly signed off with "Jokic Brothers" in case anyone needed clarification. (If any more verification was needed, Mike Singer of The Denver Post confirmed the account is actually run by the Jokic brothers.)

On top of that, the Jokic Brothers only follow one account: Jamal Murray. Nikola doesn’t have a Twitter account of his own, so the brothers settled for following the second-best player in Denver.