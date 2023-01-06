Jones' 20 Lead Florida International Past Charlotte 62-60

Denver Jones had 20 points and Florida International beat Charlotte 62-60 on Thursday night.

Jones had eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-7). Arturo Dean finished 7 of 13 from the field to add 15 points. Mohamed Sanogo recorded nine points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Aly Khalifa finished with 15 points for the 49ers (11-4). Charlotte also got 14 points from Montre' Gipson. In addition, Brice Williams finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.