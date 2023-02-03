Jones and Florida International Knock Off Charlotte 57-54

Sports

Denver Jones scored 22 points to lead Florida International and secured the victory with a jump shot with 29 seconds left as the Panthers took down Charlotte 57-54 on Thursday night.

Jones also added four steals for the Panthers (12-11, 6-6 Conference USA). Arturo Dean scored 12 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Nick Guadarrama recorded six points and was 2 of 5 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Brice Williams finished with 27 points and six rebounds for the 49ers (13-9, 4-7). Charlotte also got 15 points from Lu'Cye Patterson. In addition, Montre' Gipson had four points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Florida International went into halftime tied with Charlotte 27-27. Jones scored 12 points in the half. Jones scored a team-high 10 points for Florida International in the second half, including their game-winner.

Both teams play on Saturday. Florida International visits UAB while Charlotte hosts Florida Atlantic.

