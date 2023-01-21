Sports

college basketball

Jones Scores 27, Florida International Beats UTSA 77-72

Jones had five rebounds for the Panthers (9-11, 3-6 Conference USA)

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Denver Jones' 27 points helped Florida International defeat UTSA 77-72 on Saturday night.

Jones had five rebounds for the Panthers (9-11, 3-6 Conference USA). Petar Krivokapic added 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Dashon Gittens recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jacob Germany led the Roadrunners (7-14, 1-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds. UTSA also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from DJ Richards. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah also had 12 points. The Roadrunners prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

___

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketballFIU Panthersutsa roadrunners
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us