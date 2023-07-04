Josef Martínez reaches 104 career goals, Inter Miami ties Columbus 2-2

Josef Martínez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 90th minute to reach 104 for his career and Inter Miami tied the Columbus Crew 2-2 on Tuesday night.

Miami (5-13-2) was coming off its first draw of the season to end a seven-match losing streak. Miami had gone 28 straight regular-season matches without a draw.

Martínez, who also scored in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Austin on Saturday, is tied with Dwayne De Rosario for the ninth-most goals in MLS history.

Miami tied it at 1-all in the 57th when Leonardo Campana headed in a corner for his fourth goal of the season. Three of his four goals have come against Columbus.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Columbus (10-6-5) has two draws and five wins in its last seven matches. The Crew have won just two of their last 17 regular-season away matches.

Darlington Nagbe opened the scoring for Columbus in the 23rd by volleying home a loose ball outside of the 18-yard box. Christian Ramírez gave Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 69th with a sliding finish of Cucho Hernández's cross.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports