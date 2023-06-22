Sports

Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley takes early lead at Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship - Round One

New England native Keegan Bradley shot a 62 Thursday to take an early lead in Round 1 of the Travelers Championship.

Bradley began on the 10th tee Thursday and birdied his first five holes of the day. He had one more birdie on his opening nine holes on the 17th.

He added three more birdies on his second nine. His only bogey of the day came on the par 3 5th hole and he finished his round at 8 under par.

Bradley was followed in the early flight by 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry at 6 under par. Also at 6 under par were former Travelers Championship winners Kevin Streelman and Chez Reavie.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Players teeing off in the afternoon included, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Viktor Hovland, all 2 under early in their rounds.

See a full leaderboard here.

This article tagged under:

Travelers ChampionshipgolfPGA Tour
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us