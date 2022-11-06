Kenneth Walker III, Dameon Pierce Rush Out as Favorites to Win NFL Rookie of the Year

Kenneth Walker III vs. Dameon Pierce for NFL’s top rookie award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL is past the midway point of the 2022 season and the contenders for several awards are starting to emerge.

Philadelphia Eagles rising star Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen are two of the top candidates for Most Valuable Player; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith are the current favorites for Comeback Player of the Year; and Dallas Cowboys do-it-all linebacker Micah Parsons is the leader for Defensive Player of the Year.

Shifting towards Rookie of the Year, the defensive side is still sorting itself out while two contenders have surfaced on offense. Let’s take a look at the odds for the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites in 2022:

What are NFL Rookie of the Year odds in 2022?

Through nine weeks, two running backs have put themselves on the map: Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III and Houston Texans’ Dameon Pierce. Here’s a look at the top 11 favorites, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks: +150

RB Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans: +175

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints: +700

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets : +1300

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers: +3000

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons: +3000

WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers: +3000

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants : +3000

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts: +3000

QB Bailey Zappe, New England Patriots : +3000

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders: +3000

Who is Kenneth Walker III?

Kenneth Walker III is a running back for the Seahawks. The 22-year-old is 5-foot-9 and 212 pounds. He played college football at Wake Forest in 2019 and 2020 before moving to Michigan State in 2021. Seattle drafted him with the 41st overall pick in the second round.

What are Kenneth Walker’s 2022 NFL stats?

In seven games played, Walker has 85 carries for 461 yards (5.4 average), five touchdowns and no fumbles. His longest run of the season is 74 yards.

Who is Dameon Pierce?

Dameon Pierce is a running back for the Texans. The 22-year-old is 5-foot-10 and 218 pounds. He played college football at Florida from 2018-2021. Houston drafted him with the 107th overall pick in the fourth round.

What are Dameon Pierce’s 2022 NFL stats?

In eight games played, Pierce has 148 carries for 678 yards (4.6 average), three touchdowns and two fumbles. His longest run of the season went for 75 yards. He also has 20 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

