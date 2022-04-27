Kevin Durant Fires Back at Fans on Twitter After Playoff Disappointment

Kevin Durant is no longer taking shots on the court, but he's taking plenty of shots from fans ... and Charles Barkley.

The Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics on Monday, and Durant and his teammates have since been criticized for their postseason disappointment everywhere from social media to TNT's "Inside the NBA."

But Durant continues to shoot back, responding to fans' tweets on Wednesday with some sarcasm.

Let me go back in the house, outside too full with the cool kids like billy. I don’t fit lol https://t.co/DEPSxRIhgc — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 27, 2022

Peace god. I will enjoy my vacation, I appreciate your well wishes https://t.co/ohVSvZtFGm — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 27, 2022

Enjoy analyzing that perspective. I hope it brings u to a revelation that u can live with gang https://t.co/W0GELYvz6V — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 27, 2022

This comes after Durant trolled Barkley, who on Monday questioned the legitimacy of the championships Durant won after joining a star-studded Golden State Warriors team that had previously captured a title without him.

"If you ain't driving the bus, don't walk around talkin' bout you a champion!"



Chuck sounds off on KD's playoff performance. pic.twitter.com/NSULRff4nD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 24, 2022

"I don't want to badmouth the dude," Barkley said. "See, you guys always talk about that championship stuff. I try to tell y'all. All these bus riders, they don't mean nothing to me. If you ain't driving the bus, don't walk around talking about you a champion."

"If you riding the bus, I don't want to hear it ... All these guys walking around with championship rings, y'all bus riders. When you the bus driver and you've got all that pressure where you have to play well or you're gonna get the blame. That's a different animal."

Durant averaged 26.3 points per game in the first-round matchup against the Celtics, just shot just 38.6 percent on 20.8 field goal attempts per game, his worst postseason shooting performance since his playoff debut in 2010.

It should also be mentioned that Durant was Finals MVP when the Warriors won the championship in 2017 and 2018.

And he refused to be thrown under the bus by Barkley.

He responded Tuesday morning by posting photos of Barkley, a Hall of Famer who led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals but never won a championship, on super teams of his own. The photos, posted on Durant's Instagram story, included Barkley standing beside Hakeem Olajuwon and Scottie Pippen as teammates on the Houston Rockets, and a younger Barkley with Philadelphia 76ers teammates Julius Erving and Maurice Cheeks.

The bus jokes kept rolling on Tuesday night as "Inside the NBA" turned a scene from "The Office" into Barkley driving the Nets' team bus.

The Brooklyn bus is off to Cancun 🚌 pic.twitter.com/7lz2FNgLrC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022

They even gave Barkley the keys to a bus called the "Chuck Wagon" and had him drive it.

“You gotta drive the bus!”



Chuck got to be the bus driver & drove the Inside crew through a gate 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6SYKcZr8E0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022

No response to that from Durant (yet).

This is what happens when the wheels fall off the bus on a super team's season. ​