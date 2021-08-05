Sports

MLS

Kieran Gibbs Scores to Help Inter Miami Tie Orlando City

The 31-year-old played 14 seasons in the English Premier League before signing with Inter Miami in March

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Kieran Gibbs scored his first MLS goal and Inter Miami rallied for a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Gibbs flicked in a header off an entry by Victor Ulloa to tie it in the 66th minute. The 31-year-old played 14 seasons in the English Premier League before signing with Inter Miami in March.

Antônio Carlos gave Orlando City (8-4-5) the lead in first-half stoppage time when he headed home a cross by Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha.

Miami (3-8-4) is unbeaten in back-to-back games after a seven-game winless streak that included six losses.

