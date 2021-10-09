Sports

MLS

Klimala Scores in 25th, Red Bulls Beat Inter Miami 1-0

Miami (9-14-5) has lost five in a row

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Patryk Klimala scored in the 25th minute and the New York Red Bulls ran their unbeaten streak to six games, beating Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.

Andrew Gutman intercepted a pass deep and had a perfect feed to Klimala alone in the box to help the Red Bulls (10-11-7) remain in the playoff race.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Carlos Coronel made one save for his 10th shutout.

Miami (9-14-5) has lost five in a row.

Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 hours ago

Travis Sparks Florida State Past North Carolina Again

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 6 hours ago

Jones' Career Day Helps No. 20 Florida Blank Vanderbilt 42-0

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSInter Miaminew york red bulls
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us