Klimala Scores in 25th, Red Bulls Beat Inter Miami 1-0

Patryk Klimala scored in the 25th minute and the New York Red Bulls ran their unbeaten streak to six games, beating Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.

Andrew Gutman intercepted a pass deep and had a perfect feed to Klimala alone in the box to help the Red Bulls (10-11-7) remain in the playoff race.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Carlos Coronel made one save for his 10th shutout.

Miami (9-14-5) has lost five in a row.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports