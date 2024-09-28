Sports

New York Knicks

Knicks finalizing trade for Karl-Anthony Towns: Reports

The trade caps off a busy offseason for the Knickerbockers.

By Staff

Karl-Anthony Towns
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are finalizing a trade for Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns, multiple reports said Friday night.

In return, the Timberwolves are reportedly getting back Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a future first-round pick, according to The Athletic.

Towns posted to X late Friday with just "..." in a possible reaction to the news.

The trade will reunite Towns with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached Towns and the Timberwolves from 2016 to 2019.

For the Knicks, the trade capped off what has been a busy offseason that has included resigning Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal, trading for Mikal Bridges and signing free agent OG Anunoby.

New York Knicks
