Lamar Jackson Expresses Frustration With Ravens Trading Marquise Brown

Lamar Jackson landed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 thanks to a first-round, draft day trade.

On Thursday, the franchise made another move that the quarterback was much less fond of.

Baltimore dealt wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals, one of nine first-round deals across the NFL during the opening day of the draft. After spending three seasons with Brown, Jackson let everyone know how he felt with a pair of tweets shortly after the deal broke.

Wtf — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

Along with those two tweets, Jackson also retweeted a NSFW post that said “WHAT THE F****** F*** BRO! WE TRADED AWAY HOLLYWOOD💔💔💔💔💔💔💔”

As part of the deal, Baltimore shipped out a third-round pick with Brown to Arizona and received the No. 23 pick. The Ravens didn’t even wind up using that pick, dealing it to the Buffalo Bills for picks Nos. 25 and 130.

With the No. 25 selection, Baltimore took Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Once the team made the pick, Jackson made sure to point out that his frustration had nothing to do with the player the Ravens drafted:

It’s not about my new center🙄 stop that bs https://t.co/meRpOw4zD0 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

Less than a half hour after that tweet, however, Jackson was once again reminded of his former teammate:

Brown will now be catching passes from Kyler Murray, his college quarterback at Oklahoma. Jackson, meanwhile, is down another target after also losing Sammy Watkins to the Green Bay Packers in free agency.