Lassiter Scores Decisive Goal, Inter Miami Beats Toronto 2-1

Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1

Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday.

Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal.

Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota.

Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne.

Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he faced for Toronto.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Miami visiting the New York Red Bulls while Toronto visits Charlotte FC.

Sports

