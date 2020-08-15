Late Homers Cost Miami Marlins in Saturday Loss to Atlanta Braves

What started as a pitcher’s duel turned into a home run hitting contest Saturday as the Atlanta Braves took game two of their weekend series with the Miami Marlins 2-1 inside an empty Marlins Park.

Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall was the hero of the night for the Braves, taking a one out pitch in the ninth inning from Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler (1-1) and hitting off the left field foul pole for the solo home run.

The homer game just one inning after Miami (9-5) center fielder Monte Harrison tied the game with a solo homer to center field off Atlanta relief pitcher Will Smith - although Smith did get his first win of the season thanks to Duvall’s homer.

Atlanta (12-10) designated hitter Marcell Ozuna led off the scoring with a solo home run to left center field in the top of the seventh off Marlins starting pitcher Daniel Castano.

The weekend series was a return for Ozuna, who spent five seasons in Miami, to Marlins Park as a member of a National League East Division team again after signing with the Braves in the offseason following two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The game started as a pitching duel between Castano and Braves starter Max Fried, who each combined to throw six innings of scoreless baseball before Ozuna led off the scoring.

Castano would leave the game after the initial homer, going six innings on the mound while giving up four hits and striking out two batters. Fried would leave after giving up a walk and one out single to Miami’s Brian Anderson and Lewis Brinson in the bottom of the seventh, going six and a third innings while giving up four hits and striking out seven.

Atlanta would get out of a jam when Braves reliever Shane Greene struck out Miami third baseman Eddy Alvarez with two runners on base to end the inning. Atlanta closer Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get his

Miami will go for their third series win of the abbreviated 2020 season Sunday with Elieser Hernandez on the mound looking for his first decision in a start this season.