Late Rally Helps Miami Hurricanes Baseball Beat Towson in Season Opener

For the first half of Miami's 2022 season opener Friday night, it looked as if the No. 25 ranked Hurricanes might get bitten by the upset bug. A five run inning later, the 'Canes escaped with a 10-8 win inside Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field

Miami (1-0) got on the board in the top of the first inning when catcher Maxwell Romero doubled down the right field line, scoring CJ Kayfus. Towson (0-1) tied it up in the top of the second when a sacrifice bunt by James Moses was thrown wide for an error, allowing Bryce Frederick to score.

The ‘Canes retook the lead in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run from shortstop Dominic Pitelli only to watch the Tigers again tie the game, this time thanks to a groundout that scored Elijah Dickerson.

Pitelli’s bat came alive again in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run double to left field. But, Towson tied it right back with a two-run single by Jordan Peyton in the top of the fourth inning and took the 6-4 lead on a two-run triple from Chandler Castleberry.

That would be enough to chase Miami's starting pitcher as Alejandro Rosario went five innings while giving up six runs on six hits and striking out five batters.

Miami left fielder Jacob Burke would hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning before Peyton got his first homer of the season on a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning off Jordan Dubberly, who got the win after giving up two hits and that one run.

The 'Canes would put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including three runs scored without Miami hitting the ball out of the infield. Right fielder Lorenzo Carrier tripled to right center to drive in a run and Pitelli added his fourth RBI of the night with a single to right field, scoring Carrier.

Andrew Waters got the first save of the season for Miami, who lost its season opener in 2021 after winning its previous 13 openers.

Miami will play three more games against the Tigers this weekend, including a doubleheader Saturday.