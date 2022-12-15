LeBron James' 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 Jersey Could Be Yours — But It Will Cost You

A piece of South Florida sports history could soon be yours as LeBron James’ 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 jersey is set to go up for auction in January.

James wore the jersey when he victoriously led the Miami Heat to a repeat championship win over the San Antonio Spurs after scoring 37 points with 12 rebounds.

“The jersey commemorates James’ first career NBA Finals Game 7 appearance, back-to-back championships and NBA Finals MVP awards with the Miami Heat,” the world-renowned auction house Sotheby’s said in a statement.

Auction experts say the jersey has as an estimated worth of $3- to $5 million, making it one of the most valuable of all time.

The auction is set to take place on January 27, when James could surpass basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The curated collection, which is titled “The One” and celebrates human achievement in history, also features a Celtic bronze disc and a gothic stone head of an apostle.

In September, Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey went for $10.1 million and officially became the most valuable basketball jersey ever sold at an auction.