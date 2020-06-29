Miami Dolphins

Complete coverage of the two-time Super Bowl champs
NFL

Legendary Former Dolphins Coordinator Win Assistant Coach Achievement Award

Bill Arnsparger was behind Miami's “No-Name Defense” and “Killer B's” and helped three different franchises to the Super Bowl

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

CIRCA 1980: Assistant Head Coach Bill Arnsparger of the Miami Dolphins with the head set on in this portrait watching the action from the sidelines circa 1980 during an NFL football game. Arnsparger was theAssistant head coach of the Dolphins in charge of the defense from 1976-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***Bill Arnsparger

" data-ellipsis="false">

The late Bill Arnsparger and Houston associate head coach Romeo Crennel have won the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Arnsparger was behind Miami's “No-Name Defense” and “Killer B's” and helped three different franchises to the Super Bowl. Crennel is in his 38th season as an NFL coach and has been on the staff of five Super Bowl champion teams.

They are the 15th and 16th recipients of the Dr. Z Award, started by the PFWA in 2014 to recognize lifetime achievement among assistant coaches.

Sports

baseball 3 hours ago

Former Presidents Unite to Pay Tribute to 100th Anniversary of Negro Leagues

Palm Beach County 10 hours ago

Patriots Owner's Prostitution Case Heads to Appellate Court

Arnsparger coached in six Super Bowls with Baltimore, Miami and San Diego and won twice with the Dolphins. Crennel coached in two Super Bowls with the Giants and four with the Patriots with five championships.

Other nominees were longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Dick Hoak, current Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, late defensive line coach Bobb McKittrick, late defensive coordinator Floyd Peters, late defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan and current San Francisco 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLMiami Dolphinsbill arnsparger
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us