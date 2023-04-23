‘Legitimate Confetti Issue' Takes Over Celtics-Hawks First Quarter

'Legitimate confetti issue' takes over Celtics-Hawks 1Q originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Hawks got a little ahead of themselves on Sunday, celebrating with confetti midgame despite entering Game 4 down two-games-to-one to the Boston Celtics.

Late in the first quarter with the Celtics holding an 11-point lead over the Hawks, the referees stopped play at State Farm Arena in Atlanta due to confetti falling on the court.

Hawks vs Celtics was delayed due to confetti falling 😅 pic.twitter.com/4uMwIWPJNA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2023

TNT's Ian Eagle described it as a "legitimate confetti issue."

"At first it looked like it was one piece of confetti and it's multiplied like rabbits," Eagle said. "And it's not stopping."

Eagle and fellow commentator Jim Jackson then began to debate the origins of this issue.

The delay was resolved and play resumed, but not without a few good laughs at the expense of the Hawks.

confetti timeout… brb. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2023

Usually seen at weddings and parties



rarely seen in the middle of a basketball game. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 23, 2023

Celtics big man Luke Kornet even got in on the action trying to collect confetti as it fell.

Luke Kornet's taking confetti cleanup into his own hands pic.twitter.com/87fTUZ08EA — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 23, 2023

Unfortunately for the Hawks, that was the last of the confetti appearances on Sunday. They lost 129-121 and now head to Boston for a potential elimination Game 5 on Tuesday.