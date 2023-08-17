Lionel Messi, Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final: What to know before showdown vs. Nashville SC

Saturday, Inter Miami will make history as the men in pink and black will play in its first every title game when the Herons take on Nashville SC in the championship game of the Leagues Cup.

It's the latest in the magical story of Inter Miami's turnaround since the arrival of soccer superstar Lionel Messi - who has scored nine goals in his six games with the team.

Here's what you need to know ahead of this weekend's showdown.

Getty Images FRISCO, TEXAS - AUGUST 6: Jordi Alba controls the ball during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Juan Finol/Getty Images)

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Quite the turnaround

To say that the arrival of players like Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and more has changed everything with Inter Miami would be an understatement.

In the team's first 26 games before Leagues Cup competition, Inter Miami had just eight wins with only five of them coming against Major League Soccer foes. Since then, the team has won all six of its games by a combined score of 21 to 7.

Getty Images FRISCO, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal on a free kick in the second half during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Messi mania

The arrival of Messi, who is considered by many to be one of the top players in the history of soccer, has been well worth the reported $54 million he will make this season.

Messi's ninth goal came in Tuesday's semifinal win over Philadelphia and was the game-winner in the 4-1 victory for Inter Miami. Eight of his goals scored in Leagues Cup games have come against fellow MLS teams.

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 02: Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) and Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) chase a loose ball during a match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami, May 2, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

See you soon

Inter Miami and Nashville will play again pretty soon after Saturday's title game. The teams will meet in a MLS game on August 30 at DRV PNK Stadium.

It will be the fourth time the teams have met during the 2023 season, with each getting a win in the first two MLS games played earlier this season.