Lionel Messi, Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final: What to know before showdown vs. Nashville SC

Saturday, Inter Miami will make history as the men in pink and black will play in its first every title game when the Herons take on Nashville SC in the championship game of the Leagues Cup.
It's the latest in the magical story of Inter Miami's turnaround since the arrival of soccer superstar Lionel Messi - who has scored nine goals in his six games with the team.
Here's what you need to know ahead of this weekend's showdown.
Quite the turnaround
To say that the arrival of players like Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and more has changed everything with Inter Miami would be an understatement.
In the team's first 26 games before Leagues Cup competition, Inter Miami had just eight wins with only five of them coming against Major League Soccer foes. Since then, the team has won all six of its games by a combined score of 21 to 7.
Messi mania
The arrival of Messi, who is considered by many to be one of the top players in the history of soccer, has been well worth the reported $54 million he will make this season.
Messi's ninth goal came in Tuesday's semifinal win over Philadelphia and was the game-winner in the 4-1 victory for Inter Miami. Eight of his goals scored in Leagues Cup games have come against fellow MLS teams.
See you soon
Inter Miami and Nashville will play again pretty soon after Saturday's title game. The teams will meet in a MLS game on August 30 at DRV PNK Stadium.
It will be the fourth time the teams have met during the 2023 season, with each getting a win in the first two MLS games played earlier this season.