LIV Golf: How much can golfers make at The International? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The fourth LIV Golf tournament of the inaugural 2022 season is set to take place at Boston’s Oaks Golf Course over Labor Day weekend and the 48 golfers set to tee off will do so with a lot of money on the line.

With new PGA players coming aboard like Cameron Smith, who just won $2.5 million after winning the Open Championship, it’s safe to say Boston is going to see quite the competition. Five other PGA players were also lured by the big payouts, one of them being Joaquin Niemann.

Let’s take a look at past LIV purses, the payout for The International and how much golfers earn at a minimum:

How much does the LIV winner get?

LIV Golf has seen three different winners claim the top prize at its trio of events in 2022.

Charl Schwartzel reigned supreme in London and claimed $4 million for winning the first ever 54-hole golf tournament, while fellow South African Branden Grace took home the title and the same purse amount in Portland a month later.

Henrik Stenson won the inaugural LIV Golf Bedminster earlier this summer at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, N.J. Stenson, who defected to LIV in July, will no longer represent Europe as captain in the 2023 Ryder Cup as part of his decision.

For winning the London tournament, Schwartzel won $4 million after the 54-hold event. Branden Grace won $4 million after clinching first place at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon. Henrik Stenson also won $4 million for the three-round event in New Jersey.

How much money can golfers make at The International?

Similar to the previous three editions of the LIV tournament, golfers will be divvying up the purse of $25 million.

The first place winner will win $4 million, second place will win $2.125 million and third place will earn $1.5 million.

These will be the total winnings for the top 10 players:

1st – $4 million

2nd – $2.125 million

3rd – $1.5 million

4th – $1.05 millions

5th – $975,000

6th – $800,000

7th – $675,000

8th – $625,000

9th – $580,000

10th – $560,000

Click here for the earnings of all 48 players.

What is the minimum payout for The International?

The minimum payout for The International is $120,000. Each of the 48 players will win at least this much in Boston after the weekend’s competition.

How much money will each tournament distribute?

There are eight events within the LIV Golf Invitational Series this year and these events will be spread across the world.

Here are the LIV locations for 2022:

London

Portland

Bedminster

Boston

Chicago

Bangkok

Jeddah

Miami

There will be 14 events in 2023 and 14 events in 2024 and 2025.

For the eight events in 2022, golfers will be competing for a total pot of $225 million.

The purse will be $25 million for the first seven tournaments. LIV’s final tournament in Miami, which will serve as the de facto tour championship, will have a purse of $50 million.

When does The International begin?

The International is slated to begin on Friday, Sept. 2, and run through Sunday, Sept. 4.

You can watch the tournament live on LIVGolf.com or you can stream LIV Golf on YouTube and Facebook.