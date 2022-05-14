Sports

Liverpool

Liverpool Defeats Chelsea in 2022 Emirates FA Cup Final

The Reds are victorious, racking up their seventh FA Cup title

By Kristen Conti

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Guess who has done it again. That’s right, it’s Liverpool.

Liverpool has officially claimed victory over Chelsea in the 2022 Emirates FA Cup final, and from a shootout nonetheless.

Similar to their League Cup final penalty shootout win over Chelsea, the Reds reigned victorious again. After Chelsea’s Mason Mount missed his final shot, the match score finished at 0-0 after 120 minutes of play.

Fireworks and confetti erupted inside Wembley Stadium Saturday as Liverpool soared with a 6-5 aggregate score against their counterparts Chelsea, deeming them the winner of the 2022 FA Cup. The victory came on the legendary competition’s 150th anniversary.

This is Liverpool’s first FA Cup victory since 2006 when they defeated West Ham. The Reds have won nineteen League titles, seven FA Cups, a record nine League Cups, as well as fifteen FA Community Shields.

Internationally, the Reds have won six European Cups, which is the record for English soccer clubs, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups and finally one FIFA Club World Cup in December of 2019.

