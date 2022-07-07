loanDepot park to Host Opening Round, Final of 2023 World Baseball Classic

Some of the world's best baseball teams will be taking the field at the home of the Miami Marlins next March to compete in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The WBC announced dates, pools and stadiums for the first classic since 2017, with pool play beginning March 8.

loanDepot park will host Pool D games on March 11-15 featuring Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Israel and the Dominican Republic.

The Miami venue will also host the semifinals on March 19 and the final on March 21.

South Florida has hosted games in the WBC before, with Hard Rock Stadium serving as a host site for pool play in 2009 with loanDepot park hosting second round action in 2013 and pool play in 2017.