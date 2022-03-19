Sports

Longtime FSU Football, Basketball Announcer to Sign Off in April

Gene Deckerhoff began calling FSU basketball games in 1974 and added football games in 1979

One of the most legendary voices in the history of Florida sports will be calling it a career from at least one of the teams he has worked for nearly a half century.

Gene Deckerhoff, who has been the voice of Florida State Seminoles athletics since the mid-1970s, announced Friday he would retire following the football team's spring game on April 9.

“It has been a lifetime of great moments—great players, great coaches, great games, great memories, and most of all great Seminole fans,” Deckerhoff said in a news release from the school.  “A life’s work that reads like a best selling novel played out on the radio. I have been blessed. Thank you FSU."

Deckerhoff, whose career included stints in both the private sector along with being a sports director for several stations, began calling FSU basketball games in 1974 and added football games in 1979.

He co-hosted "The Bobby Bowden Show" for decades after each game and, in 1989, added play-by-play duties for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Deckerhoff will continue broadcasting games for the Bucs in the 2022 season before retiring.

