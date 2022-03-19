Longtime FSU Football, Basketball Announcer to Sign Off in April

One of the most legendary voices in the history of Florida sports will be calling it a career from at least one of the teams he has worked for nearly a half century.

Gene Deckerhoff, who has been the voice of Florida State Seminoles athletics since the mid-1970s, announced Friday he would retire following the football team's spring game on April 9.

“It has been a lifetime of great moments—great players, great coaches, great games, great memories, and most of all great Seminole fans,” Deckerhoff said in a news release from the school. “A life’s work that reads like a best selling novel played out on the radio. I have been blessed. Thank you FSU."

Deckerhoff, whose career included stints in both the private sector along with being a sports director for several stations, began calling FSU basketball games in 1974 and added football games in 1979.

He co-hosted "The Bobby Bowden Show" for decades after each game and, in 1989, added play-by-play duties for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Deckerhoff will continue broadcasting games for the Bucs in the 2022 season before retiring.