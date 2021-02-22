Longtime South Florida Boxing Trainer Getting Top Honor With Hall of Fame Induction

After four decades leaving his imprint on the boxing world in South Florida, Orlando Cuellar will be getting one of the state’s biggest honors.

Cuellar will be inducted this June to the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame during an event scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg.

For the past 40 years, Cuellar has been finding hidden gems and older fighters and turning them into world champions – with such names as Glenn Johnson and Antonio Tarver having Cuellar in their corners.

As a proud Cuban-American, he’s shined a light on some of boxings greatest names - and now, the boxing community is redirecting that light onto him as the newest inductee.

Despite the wins his fighters may have notched, he’s always maintained his humility and always opened his door to new fighters, no matter where they may have been in life or in their boxing careers.