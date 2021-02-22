Sports

boxing

Longtime South Florida Boxing Trainer Getting Top Honor With Hall of Fame Induction

For the past 40 years, Orlando Cuellar has been finding hidden gems and older fighters and turning them into world champions

By Jorge Andres

NBC Universal, Inc.

After four decades leaving his imprint on the boxing world in South Florida, Orlando Cuellar will be getting one of the state’s biggest honors.

Cuellar will be inducted this June to the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame during an event scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg.

For the past 40 years, Cuellar has been finding hidden gems and older fighters and turning them into world champions – with such names as Glenn Johnson and Antonio Tarver having Cuellar in their corners.

Sports

Australian Open 24 hours ago

Cloud 9: Djokovic Wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam Title

NBA Feb 21

Miami Heat Hold Off Depleted Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals Rematch

As a proud Cuban-American, he’s shined a light on some of boxings greatest names - and now, the boxing community is redirecting that light onto him as the newest inductee.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Despite the wins his fighters may have notched, he’s always maintained his humility and always opened his door to new fighters, no matter where they may have been in life or in their boxing careers.

This article tagged under:

boxingHall of Fameorlando cuellar
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us