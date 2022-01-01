Sports

Lovett, Jones Rescue FIU From NAIA-Member St. Thomas (Fla)

Aquan Smart scored 13 points, Petar Krivokrapic 11 and Tevin Brewer distributed 11 assists against just two turnovers for FIU

Eric Lovett scored 19 points and Denver Jones scored 16 and Florida International pulled away from NAIA-member St. Thomas (Fla) in the second half Saturday for a 95-72 win.

The Panthers went on a 7-0 run early in the second half after St. Thomas drew within 40-37 42 seconds into the half. Later, Jones and Lovett scored baskets for a 56-43 lead and FIU gradually stretched its lead from there.

Aquan Smart scored 13 points, Petar Krivokrapic 11 and Tevin Brewer distributed 11 assists against just two turnovers for FIU.

Dandre Johnson scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bobacts, Augustus Stone scored 14 and Dwayne Russell pulled 15 boards.

