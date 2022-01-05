Sports

college basketball

Lovett Leads FIU Over Bethune-Cookman 68-65

Florida International scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team

By The Associated Press

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eric Lovett hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to give Florida International the lead en route to a 68-65 win over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

Denver Jones posted 18 points and Lovett finished with 17 for Florida International (10-4). Tevin Brewer added 12 points.

Florida International scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marcus Garrett and Collins Joseph each had 16 points for the Wildcats (3-10). Kevin Davis had 11 points.

