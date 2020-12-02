FIU Panthers

Lovett Scores 20 to Lead FIU Basketball Past Central Michigan

Tevin Brewer had 14 points for Florida International (3-0) while Antonio Daye, Jr. added 11 points

Eric Lovett had 20 points as Florida International easily defeated Central Michigan 96-76 on Tuesday night.

Tevin Brewer had 14 points for Florida International (3-0). Antonio Daye, Jr. added 11 points.

Travon Broadway Jr. scored a career-high 19 points for the Chippewas (0-2). Aundre Polk added 10 points.

