Lovett Sparks FIU Basketball Past Old Dominion

Devon Andrews added 17 points and Osasumwen Osaghae pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds

Eric Lovett came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers, scoring 21 points, and Florida International held off Old Dominion 83-80 on Thursday night.

Lovett sank 6 of 9 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (14-6, 5-2 Conference USA). Devon Andrews added 17 points and Osasumwen Osaghae pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds. Trejon Jacob finished with 12 points and six boards, while Antonio Daye Jr. matched his season high with nine assists.

The Monarchs (7-13, 3-4) trailed by four at halftime but took a 76-75 lead on a Malik Curry jumper with 2:13 remaining. Osaghae answered with a layup, Andrews followed with a dunk and FIU made 4 of 4 free throws in the final 19 seconds for the victory.

Curry paced ODU with 18 points. Kalu Ezikpe added 15 points, while A.J. Oliver II and Joseph Reece scored 14 apiece. Xavier Green pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

