Luka fined $35K for money gesture to refs in Mavs-Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA fined Luka Dončić $35,000 on Friday for a gesture he made during Wednesday's heated game between the Dallas Mavericks and Warriors.

In a statement released Friday, the NBA deemed the guard's gesture that occurred with 1.7 seconds remaining of the Mavericks' 127-125 loss to be "inappropriate and unprofessional."

The notion, which Doncic rubbed his fingers together signaling that the officials had been paid off in the game, came after the 24-year-old missed a layup but believed Draymond Green fouled him on the shot.

The NBA has fined Luka Doncic $35,000 for making a money gesture at a referee after a no-call late in the Mavs-Warriors game Wednesday night.pic.twitter.com/MJnjIvd0Yt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 24, 2023

Doncic already has 15 technical fouls on the season and is one away from an automatic one-game suspension.

The Mavericks (36-37) currently sit in a four-way tie in eighth place as they aim to qualify for a spot in the postseason. The Warriors (38-36) remain in sixth place and are set to take on the 76ers on Friday at 7 p.m. PT.

