Luka Doncic Wears Battle Scar From Andrew Wiggins in Warriors-Mavericks Game 1

See the scar left on Doncic's face after Wiggins unintentionally scratched him

By Tom Dierberger

Luka wears massive scar from Wiggins scratch early in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn’t take long for the intensity of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to pick up.

With 8:25 remaining in the first quarter of Game 1, the hand of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins made unintentional contact with Luka Doncic while the Mavericks star attempted a cross over.

Luka Doncic
Image via TNT
Wiggins’ scrape left a large battle scar across Doncic’s face. The mark made its rounds on Twitter once the TNT television broadcast zoomed in on Doncic’s mugshot during a pair of free-throw attempts.

After the first quarter, the Warriors led Dallas 28-18. Doncic had eight points on 3-of-8 shooting to go along with his scar.

