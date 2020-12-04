miami hurricanes

Lykes Scores 20, Suffers Ankle Sprain in Miami's Win Over Stetson

The game was originally scheduled to be both teams’ season opener on Nov. 25 and was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Stetson program

Getty Images

Chris Lykes made 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 20 points to help Miami beat Stetson 82-60 on Friday night.

Lykes went to the locker room midway through the second half with a sprained ankle and did not return. Matt Cross, who added 11 points, also left the game late with a sprained ankle.

Isaiah Wong added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double and Kameron McGusty scored 11 points for the Hurricanes (2-0).

Sports

Premier League 2 hours ago

‘Welcome Home': Premier League's Soul Is Back as Fans Return

NBA Dec 5

Game On: Miami Heat Release 1st Half of Season Schedule for 2020-21

Chase Johnston had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Mahamadou Diawara added 14 points for the Hatters (0-2). Johnston made four of his 3s in the final 3:35, after Miami had its largest lead at 76-45.

Stetson had a 15-4 run to cut a 12-point deficit to 28-27 late in the first half. The Hurricanes responded by scoring the final 12 points of the period and opened the second half with nine straight to lead 49-27 at the 18-minute mark.

The game was originally scheduled to be both teams’ season opener on Nov. 25 and was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Stetson program.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

miami hurricanescollege basketballstetson hatters
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us