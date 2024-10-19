Lynx outlast Liberty in latest WNBA Finals thriller, force decisive Game 5

The 2024 WNBA Finals are going the distance.

Lynx forward Bridget Carleton hit a pair of tie-breaking free throws with two seconds left in regulation as Minnesota staved off elimination in the 2024 WNBA Finals with an 82-80 home victory over the New York Liberty on Friday.

The Finals will now come down to a winner-takes-all showdown on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Game 4 featured yet another thriller in what's been an epic Finals clash between the WNBA's top two teams. The Liberty had put the Lynx on the ropes with a stunning Game 3 victory where New York erased a 15-point deficit and won on a tie-breaking 3-pointer near the logo from Sabrina Ionescu.

But in a series that's seen multiple big comebacks, neither side could gain any real separation in Game 4. The largest lead of the night at Target Center in Minneapolis was a six-point advantage for New York in the third quarter.

