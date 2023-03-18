After a hectic first two days, the second half of the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament's opening weekend is underway.
And that means spots in the Sweet 16 are on the line.
No. 5 San Diego State became the first program to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The Aztecs cruised past No. 13 Furman, which was coming off a major first-round upset of No. 4 Virginia.
By the end of Sunday, 15 more teams will have joined the Aztecs in qualifying for the second weekend of the Big Dance.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Which teams are in the Sweet 16 2023 NCAA Tournament?
Here's an updated look at the teams that have qualified for the Sweet 16 so far, along with how they got there and their next opponent.
No. 1 Alabama (South Region)
- First round: 96-75 over No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
- Second round: 73-51 over No. 8 Maryland
- Sweet 16: Vs. No. 5 San Diego State
No. 5 San Diego State (South Region)
- First Round: 63-57 over No. 12 Charleston
- Second Round: 75-52 over No. 13 Furman
- Sweet 16: Vs. No. 1 Alabama
No. 15 Princeton (South Region)
- First round: 59-55 over No. 2 Arizona
- Second round: 78-63 over No. 7 Missouri
- Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 3 Baylor-No. 6 Creighton
No. 4 Tennessee (East Region)
- First round: 58-55 over No. 13 Louisiana
- Second round: 65-52 over No. 5 Duke
- Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 9 Florida Atlantic-No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson
No. 1 Houston (Midwest Region)
- First round: 63-52 over No. 16 Northern Kentucky
- Second round: 81-64 over No. 9 Auburn
- Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 4 Indiana-No. 5 Miami
No. 2 Texas (Midwest Region)
- First round: 81-61 over No. 15 Colgate
- Second round: 71-66 over No. 10 Penn State
- Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 3 Xavier-No. 11 Pitt
No. 2 UCLA (West Region)
- First round: 86-53 over UNC Asheville
- Second round: 68-63 over No. 7 Northwestern
- Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 3 Gonzaga-No. 6 TCU
No. 8 Arkansas (West Region)
- First round: 73-63 over No. 9 Illinois
- Second round: 72-71 over No. 1 Kansas
- Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 4 UConn-No. 5 Saint Mary's
Sports
Where is the 2023 Sweet 16 for the East, South, Midwest and West Regions?
East: Madison Square Garden -- New York
South: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
Midwest: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
West: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
When does the 2023 Sweet 16 start?
The Sweet 16 will be held from Thursday, March 23 to Friday, March 24. The Elite Eight follows on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.