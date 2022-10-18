Sports

Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid Scuffle in Celtics-76ers NBA Season Opener

It got heated inside of TD Garden on Tuesday

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden.

Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid holding his arm on a rebound attempt. Smart, clearly in pain, grabbed Embiid's leg and caused the Sixers big man to slip, leading to a minor scuffle. C's star Jaylen Brown quickly entered the fracas and had words for Embiid before the two sides were separated.

Watch the entire incident below:

Smart was charged with personal and technical fouls on the play.

It isn't the first time Smart and Embiid have been involved in a dust-up on the court. In 2019, Smart was ejected from a game for shoving Embiid to the ground.

