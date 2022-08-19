Mark DeRosa to manage Team USA at the World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Mark DeRosa is returning to the dugout, this time as manager of USA Baseball for the World Baseball Classic. Tony Reagins, general manager of Team USA, made the announcement on MLB Network on Friday.

BREAKING NEWS: Mark DeRosa will manage @USABaseball at the @WBCBaseball, Tony Reagins just announced on @MLBNetwork. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 19, 2022

DeRosa will be tasked with helping the U.S. defend its first World Baseball Classic title, won in 2017.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“His insight and ability to communicate effectively will shine through as we continue to develop the various elements of the Team USA World Baseball Classic title defense,” Reagins said of DeRosa’s value to the team.

The World Baseball Classic is familiar territory for DeRosa, who led the U.S. to a semifinal appearance in 2009, highlighted by a team-high nine RBIs.

“Few people are as informed and attuned to what is going on in professional baseball and the premier players in the game today as he is,” Paul Seiler, CEO and Executive Director of USA Baseball, said.

What are Mark DeRosa’s career MLB stats?

DeRosa played for eight different teams throughout his 16 seasons in the major leagues, nearly half of which were spent in Atlanta. A true utility player, DeRosa played every position except center fielder, pitcher and catcher.

He slashed .268/.340/.412 throughout his career, in addition to 100 homeruns and 484 RBIs.

DeRosa retired in 2013 and immediately joined the MLB Network as a studio analyst.

When is the World Baseball Classic?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is scheduled for March 8-21 with games played in Taichung, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The U.S. is set for Pool C against Mexico, Colombia, Canada and another team to be determined during qualifying games in mid-September.

This is the fifth iteration of the World Baseball Classic, which first started in 2006. Japan won the first two tournaments in 2006 and 2009, followed by a 2013 victory for the Dominican Republic. The U.S. are the most recent champions.

Who will play on Team USA in the World Baseball Classic?

Several players have already confirmed their participation, including Pete Alonso and Nolan Arenado. Mike Trout will serve as captain. The rest of the roster should take shape over the coming weeks.

Are tickets available for the World Baseball Classic?

Tickets for the qualifiers in Germany and the opening rounds of the Classic in Japan are currently on sale through the tournament's website. More tickets will likely hit the market in the near future as the tournament approaches.