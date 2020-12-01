MLB

Marlins Acquire Cimber From Cleveland, Designate Ureña for Assignment

Ureña, the Marlins' opening day starter in 2018 and 2019, spent six seasons with the Marlins and had been with them longer than any other active player

The Cleveland Indians sold side-arm reliever Adam Cimber to the Marlins on Monday for $100,000, and Miami designated right-hander José Ureña for assignment.

Ureña, the Marlins' opening day starter in 2018 and 2019, spent six seasons with the Marlins and had been with them longer than any other active player. He went 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts last season, when he had a $3.75 million salary and earned $1,388,889 in prorated pay.

He had been projected for a salary of about $4 million for 2021.

Cimber went 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 games this past season for Cleveland, which acquired the right-hander in 2018 from the San Diego Padres in the deal that brought All-Star closer Brad Hand to the Indians.

The 30-year-old Cimber went 6-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 110 appearances with the Indians over 2 1/2 seasons. He was 6-3 in 2019, when he pitched in 68 games.

San Diego selected him in the ninth round of 2013 amateur draft. He pitched in 42 games for the Padres in 2018 before he was traded to Cleveland.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

